Liverpool can win the Champions League but the Virgil van Dijk dilemma could cost them

Richard Dunne

If Virgil Van Dijk has a Euro 2020 target, that could pose a real dilemma for Liverpool

With Juventus and Barcelona gone from the Champions League, there is a pathway there for Liverpool to go on and win it - but only if Jurgen Klopp has a rethink about the way the side are setting up.

And I also feel there could be a real dilemma for the club if Virgil van Dijk makes good progress in his recovery following surgery with a target of the Champions League final, or the Euro 2020 finals, in his head.

When they are on top form, Liverpool are still a very good side. We just haven’t seen that top form lately and they have imploded in recent weeks. Confidence and fatigue play a part but I feel the manager has to take some of the blame, for the tactics he has been employing. They still play that high line and it’s getting exploited, but Klopp hasn’t adjusted his formation to suit the players he has available.

