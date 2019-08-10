Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hints Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher could have a role to play after Alisson injury

Caoimhin Kelleher could be set to emerge as a key figure in the first month of Liverpool's season, after Reds manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the young Irish goalkeeper returned to training in recent days.

After Alisson Becker limped out of Liverpool's opening Premier League game of the season with a calf injury, new signing Adrian looks set to make a high profile debut for the club in next Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea in Istanbul.

Yet the position of back-up keeper is a concern for Klopp, with Kelleher on his way back to full fitness after breaking a bone in his wrist during pre-season.

While Klopp has faith in Adrian and Kelleher, he concedes the absence of the keeper who was crucial to Liverpool's Champions League triumph last season is a blow.

Liverpool must wait to learn the extent of Alisson’s injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

"It's the calf and that's it. He couldn't carry on, that's not a good sign. We have to see," said Klopp of Alisson's injury. "Wednesday, he will not play. With all my experience, I can say that already. He is injured, for sure, so we have to see how much."

Klopp went on to back Adrian to make a positive impact after he replaced the departed Simon Mignolet as Liverpool's second choice keeper, as he also offered up his views on Kelleher place in his pecking order.

"He is a very confident guy and he came in and I don't think he wanted to sit only on the bench for the next couple of years. He made himself ready," added Klopp of Adrian.

"It is a situation, but if you are in a situation like this you want to have somebody who has played the league and who is experienced. He is 32, a calm guy, emotional as well, good with his feet – how we saw – and that's really important for us.

"There are a lot of good things, but you still don't want to have a situation where one goalie is fit. That's how it is, but we have to see.

"With Caoimhin, he is not injured. He is back in training but not at 100 percent. We have to see how he reacts now. Clearly, we're a bit short in that position."

