Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails his FA Cup starlets as Carlo Ancelotti changes policy after Anfield defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his 'sensational' young players after they produced a sparkling performance to beat a full-strength Everton side 1-0 in the FA Cup third round tie at Anfield.

Everton's hopes of securing their first win at the home of their local rivals since 1999 were dashed after Liverpool 18-year-old Curtis Jones scored a brilliant winner, on a day when the visitors struggled to make their mark on inexperienced opponents.

It was another memorable day in what is threatening to become a historic season for Liverpool, as Klopp oozed with praise for his youthful stars.

"I saw a sensationally good performance from a not-very-experienced team, with a lot players for the first time playing on this stage in front of this crowd and this type of opponent," said the Liverpool boss.

"It was outstanding. I loved each second of the game. We never take this competition for granted. I would love to see a few people and ask them what they thought about the line-up, and all these bad things about me and the FA Cup and no respect."

Curtis Jones scored the winner as a second-string Liverpool side beat Everton in the FA Cup third round. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The winning goal from Jones was one of the FA Cup moments of third round weekend, with Klopp leading the plaudits for a majestic striker.

"It was an absolutely sensational goal, I love it," he added. "Unbelievable player, Scouser, very confident, can't wait to play in the first team. Rightly so. He is in a very good way.

"He has made big steps, he will be a Liverpool player if nothing strange happens - 100 per cent.

"I'm not surprised he scored that kind of goal. He has still things to learn and improve, but you sometimes forget, and we forget it in training, that he is only 18. Unbelievable."

Klopp's joy was contrasted by despair from Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, as he broke with his normal plan after the game to give his players a dressing down.

"I am not used to speaking to the players after the game but I am going to speak to them about this," said the three-time Champions League-winning coach.

"I think in the second half we were not able to keep the right ideas on the pitch as we did in the first half, when we had (the) opportunity to score.

"The fact we didn't score in the first half affected the performance in the second half, which was not good enough."

It was suggested to Ancelotti that the players had a mental block when it came to games at Anfield, such is their record at the ground, and that they had missed their best chance to win there with Liverpool fielding an under-strength team.

23 - Liverpool remain unbeaten in their last 23 home games against Everton in all competitions (W13 D10); they have beaten the Toffees twice at Anfield in the same season for the first time since the 1986-87 campaign. Lopsided. pic.twitter.com/n5YiDzeKNV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 5, 2020

"The line-up of Liverpool didn't affect our idea. It was to play a good game. We knew Liverpool would put fresh players in and the intensity could be high.

"The defeat arrived because we were not able to keep a high intensity in the second (half). We lost energy and confidence."

Online Editors