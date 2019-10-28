Liverpool have been dealt a blow with the news that central defender Joel Matip has been ruled out of action for up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Liverpool blow as Joel Matip could miss up to 10 games with knee injury

Matip is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after reportedly suffering a setback in his recovery from the injury and has featured just once in Liverpool’s last five fixtures - the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on October 20.

His absence from the two games before that visit to Old Trafford was put down to a knee complaint sustained in the win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Jurgen Klopp revealed in his press conference ahead of last week’s win over Genk that the defender has suffered a recurrence of the issue.

He said: "It is just a little thing which usually settles in the two weeks.

"It is not a massive injury, it’s just a bit annoying for him and he cannot [face Genk]."

The German was optimistic that Matip would return to full fitness soon, but that no longer appears to be the case.

It is now understands Matip could be facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.

That would rule the 28-year-old out of up to 10 games, including the visit of Manchester City to Anfield, a home Merseyside derby, and all three remaining Champions League group stage games.

Dejan Lovren has taken on the role of deputy in recent games, starting alongside Virgil van Dijk against both Genk and in last Sunday's Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Klopp has hinted that Joe Gomez is ready to push for further starts in the future after getting back to full fitness.

Online Editors