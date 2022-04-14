Liverpool 12 games from history with quadruple in sight

Roberto Firmino scored two goals for Liverpool to see them advance to the Champions League semi-final with a 6-4 aggregated win against Benfica. Photo: PA/Reuters

And then there were just 12 games to go. While navigating the second leg of this Champions League quarter-final may be one of Liverpool’s least taxing fixtures, even if they alarmingly conceded three goals, in what could be the greatest-ever run-in in football history, it nevertheless takes them one step closer to that unprecedented quadruple.

There are a maximum of a dozen matches left in their season; a dozen matches from immortality as having won the Carabao Cup they chase down the Champions League (potentially three more games), the Premier League (seven more fixtures) and – on Saturday – face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final. Advantage Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp will have noted how City were pushed in their quarter-final and used the full security of being able to make five substitutions.

Even so, it was careless at times for Liverpool. Conceding so many goals at Anfield looks shocking and it will have annoyed the manager although they were never in danger of losing the tie.

Inside 21 minutes. Liverpool scored and it was the easiest of goals as two of the new players combined with Ibrahima Konate reaching a corner from Kostas Tsimikas and heading it down into the turf and beyond the stranded goalkeeper, Odysseas Vlachodimos.

As he had done in the first leg last week, Konate opened the scoring (the fourth Liverpool player to strike in both legs of a quarter-final) although it was far too routine.

Both Benfica centre-halves, the ageing former Premier League pair of Jan Vertonghen and Nicolas Otamendi, had allowed him to force his way between them. Neither jumped.

And that seemed that.

Liverpool dominated. Benfica could not cope with them at set-pieces and from another corner Roberto Firmino’s header deflected off Vertonghen and dropped narrowly over the crossbar.

It was wave after wave of attack. It all seemed too straightforward. And then Benfica scored.

They worked the ball forward, but Milner appeared to have closed down Diogo Goncalves only for the ball to ricochet off him and through to Goncalo Ramos, who was suddenly clear on goal and finished unerringly from the edge of the area, just inside the post. Alisson had no chance.

A superb intervention from Alejandro Grimaldo thwarted Diaz as he was set to tap home after a break from Firmino.

Benfica were aided by Liverpool’s sloppiness. The tempo dropped and the threat appeared to go also with Klopp, early in the second half, having seen enough.

But just as he assembled the cavalry from the bench, with three changes, the second goal arrived. Naby Keita threaded the ball through to Diaz with Vlachodimos hurtling out.

It rebounded off him with Vertonghen’s clearance going straight to Jota inside the area, who slipped as he crossed. Still, it reached Firmino, who tapped it into the net before the changes were then still made.

If that was game over, then Firmino removed all doubt. Tsimikas was catching the eye with his set-piece delivery and his free-kick from the left was whipped in so precisely that Firmino ran onto it and guided a volley beyond Vlachodimos. Once again, Benfica admirably showed their defiance with substitute Roman Yaremchuk running onto a through ball, rounding Alisson and scoring.

The flag went up for offside but a Var check showed that Joe Gomez was playing him on.

Incredibly Benfica struck again with another substitute, Joao Mario, running after another long ball forward with it falling to Nunez, who expertly angled his shot beyond Alisson. Again the flag went up. Again it was over-ruled by Var – Konate played him on – and Benfica were suddenly level on the night.

Alisson then made a fine save down to his right to deny Nunez. If that had gone in, then it could have been an astonishing finish.

