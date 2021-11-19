Lisa Fallon leaves Galway United for role with FIFA

Lisa Fallon will take up a new role with FIFA

Lisa Fallon has left her role as coach of Galway United to take a role with FIFA.

Fallon became the first female head coach of a League of Ireland side when she was appointed in January with her former boss at Cork City, John Caulfield, giving her a bigger position of responsibility at Eamonn Deacy Park.

But she has now opted to leave to take up an opportunity with the technical department of world football's governing body.

“I have loved every minute of my time working for this football club and know there is huge passion, drive and will to bring Galway United back to the Premier Division," said Fallon, reflecting on a season that ended in playoff disappointment.

“We’re very disappointed that we didn’t achieve that goal this season, despite finishing second, but so much great work has been done by so many people this year and I have no doubt the club has everything it needs to get back to where it belongs.

“I’m really grateful to John (Caulfield) and the Board for the opportunity to be head coach at this great club and also to all of the management team and the players who have been an absolute pleasure to work with this season."

Fallon had previously served on the staff of WSL side Chelsea before dropping down a division to become head coach of London City Lionesses.

But she opted to come home during the first wave of the pandemic.