Lisa Fallon appointed to coaching role with Chelsea Women

Former Cork City coach Lisa Fallon has been appointed to a new role at Chelsea.

Based at the club's Cobham training ground, the full-time role will see her working with the women's team.

Her role at the west London club is set to start in the coming days.

Dubliner Fallon, a UEFA Pro Licence holder, spent six years at Cork City and she has also worked as a coach at Bohemians and as an opposition analyst for the Northern Ireland men's senior team.

Chelsea finished third in the Women's Super League last season and were champions in 2018.

