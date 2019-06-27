Sport Soccer

Thursday 27 June 2019

Lisa Fallon appointed to coaching role with Chelsea Women

Lisa Fallon will move to Chelsea as a coach to the women's team
Former Cork City coach Lisa Fallon has been appointed to a new role at Chelsea.

Based at the club's Cobham training ground, the full-time role will see her working with the women's team.

Her role at the west London club is set to start in the coming days.

Dubliner Fallon, a UEFA Pro Licence holder, spent six years at Cork City and she has also worked as a coach at Bohemians and as an opposition analyst for the Northern Ireland men's senior team.

Chelsea finished third in the Women's Super League last season and were champions in 2018.

