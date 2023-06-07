Lionel Messi confirms he will join Inter Miami when PSG contract expires later this month

Lionel Messi will move to the United States and MLS side Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami at the expiration of his contract with Paris St Germain later this month, the Argentina forward has announced to Spanish media.

The 35-year-old Argentina star had been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, a league which already features Cristiano Ronaldo and now Karim Benzema.

However, Messi has confirmed that a move to the Middle East is now no longer on the cards, naming Inter Miami as his next destination.

Messi captained Argentina to World Cup success last year (Nick Potts/PA)

The Major League Soccer side are co-owned by former England captain David Beckham and were founded in 2018, playing their first season two years later.

Miami recently sacked Beckham’s former Manchester United and England team-mate Phil Neville as coach and are currently bottom of the 15-team Eastern Conference, but they remain a fiercely ambitious club.

The Florida side pulled out all the stops to sign Messi, tying up with various MLS partners like Apple.

Messi was reportedly being offered a deal worth €400m per year to move to Saudi Arabia.

He is also an ambassador for the Gulf kingdom’s tourist authority, and was handed a two-week suspension by PSG early last month for taking an unauthorised trip there.