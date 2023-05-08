Lionel Messi back training with Paris St Germain after suspension

Lionel Messi has returned to training with Paris St Germain following his suspension over an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

The Ligue 1 club confirmed on their official Twitter account this morning that the 35-year-old Argentina international was back among the fold after he was fined and suspended for undertaking a promotional visit to the Middle East country without permission.

The post, which was accompanied by a photograph of the World Cup winner in training kit, said simply: "Leo Messi back in training this Monday morning."

Messi, who is an ambassador for the Saudi Tourism Authority, was pictured in Riyadh the day after his side had suffered a surprise defeat to Lorient.

He later revealed in a video posted on his official Instagram account that he had to make the trip for contractual reasons, having previously cancelled it, and had assumed he had a day off.

Messi said: "I wanted to make this video due to everything that is happening.

"First of all, I want to say sorry to my team-mates and to the club. I honestly thought that we were going to be free after the game, as had been the case in previous weeks.

"I had organised this trip to Saudi Arabia, which had been cancelled previously and this time I couldn't. I apologise again and I'm here for whatever the club decide. All the best."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joined PSG from Barcelona in August 2021 after the Catalan club ran into severe financial difficulties and, although a return has been mooted, those difficulties make that unlikely.

In recent days, he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia's Pro League amid reports he could earn up to £320million a year.

Meanwhile, Egypt's ENPPI said its Burkina Faso winger Eric Traore had made contact with the club at last, having gone missing since walking out of the stadium during a match against Aswan on April 18 after refusing to come on as a late substitute.

ENPPI said earlier the 26-year-old, who was on loan from the Pyramids club, had appeared to go absent without leave, switching off his phones after leaving their stadium in Cairo. Attempts to contact him through his wife and agent had been to no avail, the club said.

But ENPPI football manager Mohamed Ismail said today: "Traore switched on his phone today and informed us he is still in Cairo, and did not travel abroad, and he promised to come to the club tomorrow.

"He will be investigated to know why he disappeared and was absent from the club without permission", he added.

The club, which is run by the state-owned oil company, said earlier that it had informed the Egyptian Football Association that Traore had disappeared but had not filed a complaint.