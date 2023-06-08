Lionel Messi announces move to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami
Reuters
Lionel Messi announces move to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami
Latest Soccer
Lionel Messi announces move to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami
West Ham confirm Declan Rice will leave the club: ‘We offered him £200,000 a week 18 months ago and he turned it down’
Derry City forward Colm Whelan out for season with second ACL injury
Alexis Mac Allister eyes trophies after completing £45million move to Liverpool
FIFA Women's World Cup trophy begins tour of Australia and New Zealand
Manchester United set to play in Dublin ahead of new season
West Ham to stage victory parade after Europa Conference League win
Boost for Hoops as Mannus on way back from injury
‘Our ask is ambitious but in context it is achievable’ – FAI reveal €863m infrastructure plan to transform sport
Arsenal step up £92m transfer pursuit of West Ham’s Declan Rice
Top Stories
Garda beaten and spat at during 25 minute ordeal after responding to call in Enniscrone
Sea of red greets Munster captain Peter O'Mahony as he brings URC Cup to daughter Indie’s (7) school
LATEST | Man who admitted murdering stepdaughter (5) tells judge he ‘loved her like a best friend’
West Ham confirm Declan Rice will leave the club: ‘We offered him £200,000 a week 18 months ago and he turned it down’
Latest NewsMore
‘Fire & brimstone is promised’ – Eddie Brennan and John Mullane look ahead to Munster and Leinster hurling finals
LATEST | Man who admitted murdering stepdaughter (5) tells judge he ‘loved her like a best friend’
Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds Trailer
LATEST | Radio DJ Nikki Hayes to be sentenced this year for money-laundering €10,000 through bank account
Urgent security meeting at Leinster House as new details emerge of the arrest of a young intruder
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits flooded southern region of Kherson
Munster Captain Peter O’Mahony brings URC cup to his daughter Indie’s school in Cork
‘I’m absolutely baffled, disappointed, hurt that we’re here again’ – Cork’s Hannah Looney slams fixture clash
LATEST | Wildfire smog choking US and Canada forecast to reach Norway as expert warns Irish air could be hit
Lionel Messi announces move to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami