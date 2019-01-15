Lineker leads tributes to ‘wonderful keeper’ Cech

Gary Lineker has paid tribute to Petr Cech after the Arsenal goalkeeper announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

Cech, 36, who won four Premier League titles with Chelsea, will hang up his gloves at the end of his 20th season as a professional.

Former England striker Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations on a truly outstanding career to @PetrCech. A wonderful goalkeeper, professional and gentleman who has been an absolute credit to our game. Wish him all the very best in his retirement at the end of the season.”

Arsenal hailed Cech as the “perfect role model” and praised his “consummate professionalism” on social media before adding a longer tribute on the club’s website.

“Petr recently informed us of his decision,” the story read. “Like all football fans, we are sad about this, but completely understand and support Petr. We know Petr will continue to make a big contribution in the future, whatever he decides to do.

“Petr has been an extraordinary player during his 15 years in the Premier League and an exemplary professional on and off the pitch. He has been a fantastic ambassador for Arsenal, Chelsea and the Czech Republic and will always hold a special place in the affections of football fans around the world.

“Petr, we wish you every future success and thank you for everything you have done for our club, on and off the pitch, and the wider game. We look forward to you helping us to an exciting finish to this season and wish you well for the future.”

All the best Petr. Enjoy the rest of the season and all the best for your retirement. It has been a pleasure watching you play. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 15, 2019

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster described Cech as “one of my all time favourites,” while former Arsenal striker Ian Wright wrote on Twitter: “All the best Petr. Enjoy the rest of the season and all the best for your retirement. It has been a pleasure watching you play.”

