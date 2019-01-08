Limerick youngster Paudie O'Connor completes loan move from Leeds to Bradford

Limerick youngster Paudie O'Connor has completed a loan move from Leeds United to Bradford City until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old centre back joined Leeds from Limerick in 2017 and moves to Bradford after a loan spell with Blackpool.

"I am really happy to get the deal over the line and, after speaking to the manager, I can't wait to get going," said O'Connor.

"I enjoyed my time at Blackpool and played plenty of games, so I have picked up some great experience of League One.

"I am aware of where we are in the league table but I am up for the fight and am confident the club will rise up the table.

"It is all about working my way into the team now. It will be a case of showing my worth in training and getting a chance.

"Since the new manager has come in, the results have really picked up and the boys are playing some good football."

City boss David Hopkin added: "We are delighted to have Paudie on board for the remainder of the season.

"He comes with a good reputation and we are looking forward to seeing him out on the field.

"Paudie is a physical defender, who loves to get stuck in and he will put everything on the line for us.

"He certainly adds greater competition for places, strengthening what we have at the back."

