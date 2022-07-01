Lilywhites teach Students a lesson

Bottom side UCD were the perfect fodder to allow Dundalk regain their sharpness in front of goal as three second half strikes secured an eighth straight Oriel Park win.

A scoreless draw against Shelbourne a week earlier saw points dropped in the title race. Stephen O’Donnell had won the previous three but all by a one-goal margin.

David McMillan scored his first goal of the season at the 15th time of asking, albeit most of them have been cameo appearances to put Dundalk in control early in the second half with the opening half being largely forgettable.

Mark Dignam was the unlucky UCD player to get the final touch after a Robbie Benson corner as the hosts took the game away from Andy Myler’s young strugglers. Serving a three-match ban, he watched from the stands as Ger Barron took charge on the evening.

Keith Ward, who like McMillan is one of a host of UCD alumni in the Dundalk ranks, sealed the victory in injury time. A Students corner turned into a home breakaway. John Martin pulled back for substitute Ward who swept the ball in.

Dundalk – Sheppard; Macari, Connolly, Boyle, Leahy; Doyle (Bone, 78), Benson (O’Kane, 63); Kelly (Ward, 62), Sloggett, Adams; McMillan (Martin, 78).

UCD – Moore; Gallagher (Dunne, 80), Keaney, Todd, Osam; Caffrey, Verdon (Higgins, 55); Duffy, Keane (Ryan, 80), Dignam (Norris, 66); Lonergan (Nolan, 66).

Ref – R Harvey