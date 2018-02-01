Lille boss vows to win over want-away Amadou

Ibrahim Amadou still has an important role to play for Lille after missing out on a move to the Premier League, according to manager Christophe Galtier.

The former France Under-19 midfielder made his own way to London on Wednesday in an attempt to push through a move to Crystal Palace, having also been linked with West Ham during January.

Lille stood firm, though, and former St Etienne chief Galtier now faces the prospect of reintegrating his want-away captain into a squad battling relegation. “I will speak with Ibrahim and we will help him get over his disappointment,” Galtier told L’Equipe.

“He is our captain and an important player. I see it as a very important role. “He was in London yesterday, you (the media) alerted me to that.

“The good thing is that with the (Channel) Tunnel, you can go shopping there on your afternoon off. “I’m joking, but this situation is becoming common. I had it with Dimitri Payet, who took the train to Paris thinking he could sign there when he was playing for St Etienne.

“Ibrahim took the precaution of going to London in anticipation of the green light from LOSC and an agreement with Crystal Palace but it was clear from five or six days ago that no-one was leaving in the winter window. “The president (Gerard Lopez) and directors had decided to give the club every chance of getting out of our difficult situation and we ignored all offers for our players. That shows we value them.”

Press Association