‘Like, be cool, but I am just f***ing not. I am not cool. I am not chill … This is just who I am. Whatever’

Ireland international Sinéad Farrelly on hurt, healing and, now, the homecoming

Ireland players, Sinéad Farrelly, left, and Tara O’Hanlon after both won their first caps in April

Sinéad Farrelly is presented with her Ireland jersey for the World Cup by manager Vera Pauw

“And now, tell me and tell me true. Where have you been wandering, and in what countries have you travelled? Tell us of the peoples themselves, and of their cities – who were hostile, savage and uncivilised, and who, on the other hand, hospitable and humane.”

– Homer, Odyssey

Sinéad Farrelly is home now.

And even though the house where she once lived so briefly in Shankill is no longer standing, she cannot escape its embrace. Not that she would want to.

The loving warmth of it will wrap her up on Thursday when, for only the second time, she will represent Ireland, the land of her Cavan father Seán, in the final friendly against France before the World Cup begins in a little over three weeks.

“Ireland has been such a big part of my family for a long time,” says Farrelly, who was born in Havertown, Philadelphia.

She gets her athleticism from her father but not any GAA prowess. “I played one week! I got demolished!”

“After I was born, we moved back to Ireland and they were going to try and make it work. I lived in Ireland for a few years, went back to America just before I started kindergarten.

“I’ve aunts and uncles all living here and there are all within the Dublin area, like an hour from here.

“And, actually, my sister is moving here to Ireland, so my family is here this week, randomly. It wasn’t planned and they are all coming to the game versus France. And even my Irish family are coming, and they have never seen me play.”

Many of them thought they would never get the chance to do so. Because, at one stage, Sinéad Farrelly never wanted to play football again.

We saw a picture last week of Farrelly alongside Mana Shim, an unused sub in Gotham’s NWSL win against Chicago. Another sort of homecoming.

In 2021, Farrelly and Shim went public to describe in detail the various acts of sexual misconduct and coercion, including allegations she was forced to have sex with their former coach, Paul Riley, with Shim, and then all three at once.

The publicised allegations shattered the sport, spawning Riley’s sacking, as well as others who were subsequently investigated.

Riley took more than the game away from Farrelly. He took away all she ever had, and all she was ever going to have.

Until the day she decided to reclaim her life back.

The grimmest irony was that it was only after a catastrophic car accident that she began the process of unravelling once unfathomable mental trauma.

Her sporting life should have ended in 2015 with that September smash; instead, it led to a journey towards a deeper healing, which continues to this day.

“I didn’t feel like myself for four and half years,” she tells a tiny audience amidst a large crowd, as all around a Superbowl media day hums with a giddier energy.

“I had really bad brain fog. I was like a shell of myself. I didn’t think I would ever feel normal again. Every day I thank God that I feel like myself now. It is crazy.

“There were a few times I touched a ball. There was one season, where my friend got me to jump into an over-45s men’s league a few times.

“Every time I played, I would feel really bad. My body was compensating, and I was going from nothing to trying to jump into a game. I had all this evidence that my body couldn’t play soccer, it furthered my belief that I couldn’t do it.

“I went to a concussion clinic after it happened, but that is super expensive. I did treatment for a year in Portland, Oregon, at a great concussion clinic, out in OHSU (Oregon Health & Science University).

“There is only so much I could do at that point. I basically thought that I just had to live with it. I had so many problems with my mental health that I had to give up playing soccer just to move on with my life. I guess a doctor never told me I would never play again. ‘You can’t play soccer’ – I just took that as forever.

“With my career ending then, how would I ever play again? Know what I am saying?”

“I was getting headaches all the time. What I think – this is how I see my life playing out – I couldn’t deal with my concussion symptoms until I was forced to tell my story about what happened to me.

“I was never going to be able to play soccer until I got that heavy burden off of me.

“Actually, I am so grateful for my concussion because it gave me the opportunity to step away from the game. I was forced to be with myself for so long that I couldn’t avoid it anymore. I couldn’t pretend it didn’t happen.

“I just believe in divine timing, and it all led to that moment of coming out. Once that story was out and I could start my healing process, then I felt like I could play soccer again.

“I thank God every day. I feel like my life is a miracle.”

Telling her story in public was the first step; getting on a treadmill was the next. Having freed her mind, now she could release her body to resume doing what she had loved all her life.

And now that she could love herself again, maybe the game would love her back, too? Surely it owed her that much.

“My college coach, Steve Swanson, was very monumental in me coming back. I was sharing with him that I wanted to get soccer back in my life and he was the one who put me in touch with Vera Pauw.

“Just along the process of coming back, we were in communication. I was keeping her updated on where I was at.

“I think it was a very unique situation because I didn’t know day-to-day how I was going to feel or if I was going to come back.

“She was just really supportive, doing what was best for me and monitoring my load and not pushing it, and also knowing that if it worked out, there was an opportunity here where she could bring me in and meet the girls and train and see how I’d fit in.”

Trust needed to be earned, on both sides. Although Pauw was not accused of sexual impropriety and had never before coached Farrelly, she had been sanctioned in a separate report into abuse in the US.

But like Farrelly, she carries her own personal history of being a victim of serious sexual abuse; she is still questing justice more than 30 years later.

“Sinéad trusts me,” Pauw told us before Farrelly’s remarkably assured debut, against the US, in April. “She trusts the truth.”

Farrelly admitted to me in April there was some shared empathy but also that she needed time to figure it out.

“I know where I am at physically,” she says now. “I am good enough to be here, but mentally, it has been really challenging. I still get really bad performance anxiety.

“I’m so afraid of messing up and letting people down.

“It has been a battle, but I want to overcome it. It is not going to stop me. I am not going to quit. I just got to figure out how to keep going.

“And honestly, I want to talk about it more because I think a lot of people struggle with it. A lot of what I went through caused a lot of anxiety for me.

“I definitely faced a lot of demons with soccer. It felt really difficult to feel like I belonged on talent alone.

“I see a therapist, I speak to a sports psychologist, anyone that is willing to help me! Please listen to me. Like, help me, fix me!”

I ask can she ever make peace with anxiety, be with it rather than against it.

“Yeah, I go back and forth between welcoming it and seeing it as something I need to fight and overcome. Not fight. But be like, I am going to show up with or without you.

“I am figuring it out. I am still in the process. Just accepting it has been helpful to me. I want so bad to not be an anxious person.

“Like, be cool, but I am just f***ing not. I am not cool. I am not chill. The acceptance is really helpful. This is just who I am. Whatever.”

Thursday will be special. Her heart is finally where her home is.

She shows us a tattoo, reads it.

“One day, you will learn how to give and receive love like an open window and it will feel like summer every day.”

What was it Bono wrote about returning? And you hunger for the time, Time to heal, ‘desire’ time, And your earth moves beneath your own dream landscape.

Welcome home, Sinéad Farrelly.