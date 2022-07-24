Like bad gamblers Barcelona will have to sort out the tab in the end

In Las Vegas, where people go to lose their minds or their money, so Barcelona, the football club addicted to borrowing, arrived this week threatening to do both.

Convention dictates that one departs Vegas in urgent need of a credit facility, but the great Catalan debt-zombie arrived in that state ahead of their Clasico friendly against Real Madrid at the Allegiant Stadium.

Another scarcely believable week in the life of a club who have sold tomorrow to fund today, with a sale of a further 15 per cent of their share of La Liga TV revenues for the next 25 years to Sixth Street, bringing the US lender’s stake up to 25 per cent.

The sale of an initial 10 per cent stake of their future La Liga TV revenues to Sixth Street last month was officially valued by the club at €207.5 million. By contrast, Friday’s second round of revenue-raising did not carry an official figure.

Just a week ago, Barcelona’s debt was approximately €300m less than it is today, and they had not yet blown another big stake on a four-year contract for Robert Lewandowski — one month short of his 34th birthday.

What part of the future revenues went on buying Vegas billboard space to project video promos that lingered longest on images of Barcelona president Joan Laporta is not clear. Laporta has returned for a second term a little more grey of hair, but no less hubristic.

One suspects he could depart Vegas tomorrow with just about anything on the seat next to him: a six-year contract for Cesar Azpilicueta, an exotic animal, Britney Spears. Barcelona have 25 per cent of the next 25 years in their pocket and what happens down the line is someone else’s problem.

It is all a desperate gamble on the success of the legal action aimed at breaking Uefa’s monopoly on European club competitions, launched by Barcelona and the other two European Super League rebels Real Madrid and Juventus.

Since counsel at the European Court of Justice laid out their case a week ago, parts of the Spanish media have resumed publishing revenue projections for what the ESL would have earned the big two last season, compared to Uefa income. It is fantasy money, yet it seems Barcelona prefer that version.

Chelsea’s new owners, the Todd Boehly-Clearlake consortium that comprises around 60 per cent of private equity money, have also raised funds for transfer investment. It is, like Barcelona, US lenders who are financing it, but with one distinction: Boehly’s investors have that debt on their own shoulders.

Who supports Barcelona’s debt? They are a member-owned club proud of their democracy although once the presidency came with some serious responsibilities.

The president and his board used to have to guarantee personally 15 per cent of the season’s projected budget and were liable for any losses. Since the end of last year that is no longer the case.

When he was elected president of Barcelona for a second time in March last year, Laporta struggled to raise his personal 15 per cent guarantee. The financing he did secure was not a guarantee for the entirety of his reign and was due to expire at the end of January.

Before then came a change to the law in Spain that got him and Florentino Perez, his Real Madrid counterpart, off the hook. Laporta said last August: “We have encountered an erroneous economic salary policy, which caused a lot of damage.”

Real and Barcelona were two of only four member-owned clubs permitted exemption from legislation passed in 1990 that required the rest to become the equivalent of public limited companies.

The battle with the European Commission over its competition policy and its potential for illegal state aid, saw that lobbying on behalf of the four clubs, led by Barcelona and Real Madrid, secure the repealing of director liability for losses. Since the turn of the year, Laporta has not been liable for any potential financial collapse of the club over which he presides.

The shackles are off and this summer, he is not just spending his club’s members’ money, he is spending the budgets of future Barcelona presidents too.

Who knows where the Vegas-style approach to managing Barcelona’s finances will take Laporta. It may propel Barcelona back to their first Spanish league title post-Lionel Messi, or even another Champions League.

But the cost is already extraordinary and so much of it is calculated on defeating Uefa in the Luxembourg courtroom — of which the outcome will become much clearer when the advocate-general offers his opinion on December 15.

Uefa is confident of the support of the European Union when it comes to denying the space for a rival to the Champions League. As for Laporta, he appears to take a different view. The ESL contracts enshrined the biggest founder bonus for the two Spanish clubs, to be financed by the US bank JP Morgan, and the president is behaving as if he has that money at his disposal.

The repayments for these loans that are financing this transfer window will still be due long after Laporta is gone. Barcelona’s US tour publicity tells us that “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas”.

But every bad gambler knows that to be untrue — someone always has to pick up the tab, and Barcelona will be no different.