Liam Miller tribute match sells out as all 45,000 tickets snapped up

The organisers of the Liam Miller tribute match have announced that the event is now completely sold out.

45,000 fans are expected in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 25 September, when the once-off game between legends from Manchester United and a combined Republic of Ireland-Glasgow Celtic selection will take to the field.

Liam Miller passed away earlier this year at age 36, having played for all of these teams during his illustrious playing career.

Michael O’Flynn, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said, "We are absolutely thrilled that so many people are supporting this wonderful event in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. We would like to thank everyone again for their fabulous support. It’s a ringing endorsement of the GAA’s decision to donate the use of their stadium and we thank them wholeheartedly.

"This will be a unique sporting occasion in Cork, not only because of the calibre of the soccer stars who will be taking part, but also because it will feature both soccer and GAA sports at the same time. It will be a fantastic tribute to Liam Miller who was one of Cork’s sporting heroes and a great celebration of sport in Cork."

Proceeds from the Liam Miller Tribute Match will be used to help Liam’s wife Clare and their three children rebuild their lives, with Marymount Hospice among the charities also benefiting from the day.

