Liam Miller charity match will be broadcast free-to-air on Virgin Media

The Liam Miller charity match in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday will be broadcast free-to-air on Virgin Media.

The high-profile match between legends from Ireland and Celtic against Manchester United was moved from its original Turner's Cross venue after much-publicised negotiations with the GAA earlier this summer.

Having sold out the 45,000 capacity, there is huge interest levels in the game that will raise funds for Miller's family and Marymount Hospice.

Tuesday's clash was originally scheduled for Virgin Media Sports on a subscription basis but now the channel has confirmed it will also be shown on Virgin Media Three from 2pm, with kick-off at 3pm.

Online Editors