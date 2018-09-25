Sport Soccer

Tuesday 25 September 2018

Liam Miller charity game LIVE: Man United XI managed by Roy Keane takes on Martin O'Neill Celtic XI at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

A general view of Páirc Uí Chaoimh prior to the Liam Miller Memorial match between Manchester United Legends and Republic of Ireland & Celtic Legends at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

It will be a hugely emotional occasion at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today as former Manchester United, Celtic and Republic of Ireland players come together to raise money for the family of the late Liam Miller and the Marymount Hospice in Cork.

 

Online Editors

