Liam Miller charity game LIVE: Man United XI managed by Roy Keane takes on Martin O'Neill Celtic XI at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

It will be a hugely emotional occasion at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today as former Manchester United, Celtic and Republic of Ireland players come together to raise money for the family of the late Liam Miller and the Marymount Hospice in Cork.

