Liam Miller charity game LIVE: Denis Irwin and Louis Saha have Manchester United in control against Ireland

Independent.ie

It will be a hugely emotional occasion at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today as former Manchester United, Celtic and Republic of Ireland players come together to raise money for the family of the late Liam Miller and the Marymount Hospice in Cork.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/liam-miller-charity-game-live-denis-irwin-and-louis-saha-have-manchester-united-in-control-against-ireland-37352829.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37353048.ece/943bc/AUTOCROP/h342/irwinnnnnnnn.jpg