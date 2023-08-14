Liam Kerrigan on the comeback trail in Italy with Serie B side Como

Ireland U21 cap Liam Kerrigan is firmly on the comeback trail following injury in his Italian adventure after making his first appearance in almost a year for his club.

Sligo native Kerrigan came off the bench for Serie B side Como in their first competitive game of the season, a 1-0 Italian Cup loss away to Lecce and he hopes to now push on for a place in the starting XI when the league kicks off next weekend.

It was Kerrigan’s first outing since he suffered an ACL injury in training last September. Having made a surprise move to Como from UCD in July 2022, he had made rapid progress, scoring on his league debut against Pisa and had won a place in the starting XI when he ruptured his ACL in training and missed the rest of the season.

He had hoped to feature for Como at the end of last term but was not fit enough to play, and now after a strong pre-season he’s back to full fitness.

Speaking to Independent.ie earlier this year, Kerrigan said his positive start to life in Italy, before his injury, had given him encouragement. “It was bad timing as it was so early in the season, but in a way it was good for me that I'd at least played and scored for the first team so the club knew I could play at that level, maybe they'd think differently if it had happened in pre-season. So I feel I am part of their plans, I have shown I am good enough,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cork lad Matt Healy is off the mark in Belgium as he scored his first goal for second tier side Francs Borains over the weekend. Healy had been on loan to Cork City from Ipswich Town for the first half of the season, making 16 league appearances, but when the Portman Road club confirmed in June that his contract would not be renewed, he became a free agent.

Second division side Francs Borains snapped him up and he scored for his new club in a 3-1 win away to a Zulte Waragem outfit who have just signed Ireland U21 defender Joel Bagan on loan from Cardiff City.