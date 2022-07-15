Liam Burt lifts Gypsies’ Euro hopes with superb strike to see off Drogs

A year to the day since their European venture clicked into gear with a 3-0 win over Icelandic opposition at Lansdowne Road, Bohemians breathed life into their hopes of making a return to Europe next season with a hard-earned win over Drogheda United.

Playing for the first time this season without midfield man Dawson Devoy, now an employee of MK Dons, Bohs had struggled to break down a well-drilled Drogheda side as striker Promise Omochere could potentially have scored six but was unable to find the net once. Bohs needed two saves to deny a goal from United’s impressive full back Evan Weir who also had a couple of penalty appeals denied.

As the third successive draw from their meetings this season loomed, wide man Liam Burt opened up enough space 14 minutes from time, saw keeper Colin McCabe, and lobbed the ball over his head and into the net.

A batch of mid-season signings have given Bohs more options, another debutant in Drogheda with Cork-born striker Ethon Varian off the bench after his move from Stoke City, but winning back-to-back games for the first time this season will give them hopes of closing the gap between them and the European places.

Based on the early exchanges, this was a game that Bohs striker Omochere was going to dominate and make his own, with four clear-cut chances in the first 16 minutes alone, but McCabe saved twice, one effort was wide, and on 16 minutes he came closest, hitting the post while Evan Weir cleared the rebound off the line.

Having weathered that storm on a sun-drenched pitch, in an absorbing game watched by 2,063 paying punters, Drogheda got to grips with the game. The brilliant Darragh Markey influential in everything they did as Bohs, to the frustration of manager Keith Long, surrendered ground in midfield.

United had their first major threat on 22 minutes, a shot from Weir saved by Tadhg Ryan, while seconds later Darragh Nugent should really have scored after he was set up by Markey.

On 32 minutes, Bohs defender Josh Kerr cleared off the line from a Weir chance, with Markey again the inspiration for the move, while Ryan saved again 11 minutes from half time, a shot by Darragh Nugent, Ryan was needed again right before the break when Weir let fly.

Drogheda started the second half in the ascendancy, with decent efforts from Dean Williams and Dayle Rooney, while at the other end Omochere was frustrated time and again, until Burt took control with that fine finish to open the scoring and give Bohs a lead which they managed to retain, despite late pressure from United.

DROGHEDA – McCabe; Heeney (Poynton 89), Cowan, Quinn, Weir; Deegan, Clarke (Brennan 77); Markey, Nugent, Rooney (Foley 67); Williams (Lyons 77).

BOHS – Ryan; Doherty, Kerr, Kelly, Wilson; Levingston (McManus 60), Flores; Burt (Feely 86), O’Sullivan (Mullins 74), Junior (McDaid 60); Omochere (Varian 74).

REF – P McLaughlin