Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams part of consortium in mix to buy Chelsea

Lewis Hamilton will play an active role in diversity and racism issues as part of the consortium of American billionaires Josh Harris and David Blitzer if they succeed in their bid to buy Chelsea.

It emerged yesterday that two of the world’s biggest sports stars – Hamilton, who is an Arsenal supporter, and tennis star Serena Williams – are part of the Harris and Blitzer bid that had, until now, been fronted by former Liverpool and British Airways chairman Martin Broughton.

It is understood that Hamilton and Williams already knew the associates of Harris and Blitzer before their bid for Chelsea was submitted – and that the pair have been part of the group from the start of the process, rather than being drafted in at the last minute as bidders wait to hear who the club will choose as their preferred buyer.

A report claimed that seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton and 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams have pledged £10 million (€12m) each to the Chelsea bid, but that figure has not been confirmed yet.

A spokesperson for Hamilton said: “We can confirm that Lewis has joined the Martin Broughton bid, however the financial figure reported in the Sky article isn’t accurate.”

Hamilton and Williams have started investing in a number of different ventures and their decision to get involved in the Chelsea bidding is seen as the latest step in the next phase of their careers and lives.

One of Hamilton’s main interests in becoming an investor in Chelsea would be to advise on and promote diversity issues, which he has already worked hard on within the Formula One industry.

The Hamilton Commission was launched to address the under-representation of black people in UK motor sport. Hamilton spoke out on LBGTQ+ rights during the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and won the 2021 race wearing a pride flag helmet.

Williams has spoken out on racism issues and made public her desire to invest in diversity.

The issues regarding diversity have become a significant part of the Chelsea bidding process, with the Ricketts family facing campaigns against their offer over historical anti-Muslim emails before pulling out of the race.

The club’s first black footballer Paul Canoville, who was racially abused by his own fans, met with representatives of all of the shortlisted bidders.

Sources insist that Hamilton is aware the fact he is an Arsenal fan will attract attention around his involvement in a consortium bidding to buy their London rivals Chelsea.

But his allegiance as a supporter is not expected to count against the Harris and Blitzer bid and is not viewed as being significant.

