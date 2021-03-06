Lewes stop puts Mackey in shop window for Ireland senior call-up

A pandemic put her American dream on hold in 2020 but Irish prospect Megan Mackey hopes that 2021 can see the door to international success open up as preparations for the next World Cup loom into view.

Right now, Mackey (19) is part of a Lewes team mid-table in the FA Women’s Championship table, aiming to catch up with the bigger names such as Liverpool and Sheffield United who are ahead of her club in the second tier of the English game with Charlton as their next opponents.

A staggered fixture list makes it hard to build up a rhythm. Lewes – where Mackey is effectively on loan from Harvard University – has played just four games in the last eight weeks while the FA Cup is on hold as non-elite teams (clubs outside the top two divisions in England) are not allowed to train or play.

“I remember the first lockdown was a whole new territory and it was frustrating as we didn’t know when it would end,” says Mackey, a regular at underage level for Ireland.

“It’s draining as it’s hard to plan. I had planned to be in America but I can’t do anything about it and I am lucky to be in a privileged position to be able to play for Lewes; not everyone has that opportunity.”

Having been previously at Chelsea, the world appeared to be opening up to Mackey when she joined Harvard on a scholarship 18 months ago, starting a degree in Government – a chance to progress her football career and get a foothold into academia.

“Going to America, you’re playing against people who are more experienced, they might be 20 or 21, it’s a great professional experience. Being a freshman is all about adapting, especially in the US where the stereotype of a player is that they are fast and physical, where they might be more technical in Europe,” Mackey says.

"For me, it was about finding my place there, there were times when it was frustrating to not play but I featured in every other game.

“I got to experience the first season, I did a full semester, but around March all of a sudden Covid kicked in, college was cancelled, the Euros were cancelled, it was a crazy time. They left it late to cancel the season. I was annoyed at the time but it did make sense.”

Deprived of sport in the US, she moved back home, to Crawley, and hooked up with second-tier side Lewes, as her deal with Harvard barred her from joining one of the English top-flight clubs who would have been keen on the teenager. “It’s called a non-contract contract. I can’t play on a professional team which is why I went to Lewes, I couldn’t go to a professional team in the WSL, it’s classed as a professional league and it would have harmed my eligibility for me to to that,” she says.

Lewes offered first team football but the slow pace is a frustration. “We have only seven games left but they’re spread out over four months due to breaks,” she says, the plan already in place to return to Harvard later this year.

Qualifying through her Limerick-born dad, Brian, Mackey was a key figure at U-19 level and is touted as one of the younger players due promotion to Vera Pauw’s senior squad as they try to pick up the pieces from a once-promising, but ultimately doomed, bid to qualify for the play-offs for the European Championships, Ukraine pipping Ireland to second place. She, like many of her age group, suffers from the fact that there’s no U-21 international football in the women’s game, with a scary gap between U-19 level and the seniors.

“We hope for a better year this year, there’s not much you can do about the Covid situation, we just try to make the best of it, every team tries to make the best of it,” Mackey says.

“It was unfortunate what happened against Ukraine and we didn’t qualify but you always learn things, the team will have learned and will kick on.

“Getting into that senior squad would be amazing and I know it would make my family proud. When I first tried out for the team at 14 my dad came over, he just loves it and he has been on every trip with me, I know he’s proud, so to get a chance in the seniors would be amazing.

“I have been with Ireland for as long as I can remember and with underage football finished that’s the next step, I want to make my senior debut and play for the team, it’s my dream to play for my country and hopefully with Lewes I am in the shop window.”

