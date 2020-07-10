| 8.4°C Dublin

Let’s not lose sight of the fact Manchester United are still fifth in a battle to finish fourth

Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood have transformed the mood at United. Photo: PA

Jamie Carragher

There is something familiar about Manchester United in 2020. They remind me of many of the Liverpool teams I played in. After an erratic start to the season, United head into the final games with renewed hope.

They are unbeaten in 17 games and Bruno Fernandes has transformed mood and expectations. A top-four finish looks likely. There is a feeling the worst is behind them.

I have always maintained that at clubs such as United the bigger picture is never as bad it appears during troubled periods. You hear and read about managers or clubs being 'five years behind' the leaders. I do not buy that.