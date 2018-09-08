Leroy Sane left the German squad to attend the birth of his baby daughter

Leroy Sane left Germany's camp ahead of Sunday's friendly with Peru to be at the birth of his daughter, the Manchester City winger has revealed.

Sane, 22, had been given permission to leave the team's hotel in Munich due to "private reasons" following discussions with head coach Joachim Low.

"Incredibly happy to let you know about the birth of my daughter last night. Mother and child are doing fine," Sane wrote on his personal Twitter account on Saturday.

"Special thank you to the @DFB_Team_EN and my coach Jogi Low for letting me leave to be at my daughter's birth. Of course I'll keep my fingers crossed for the team tomorrow! #inSane."

Sane had come on as an 83rd-minute substitute during Germany's goalless draw with World Cup champions France in the Nations League opener on Thursday evening.

The former Schalke star was a surprise omission from Germany's World Cup squad after a stellar season with City, which saw him win the Premier League title and Carabao Cup.

Sane scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists in 32 league appearances as Pep Guardiola's side became the first team to reach 100 points.

As a result, the winger picked up the PFA young player of the year award, but he missed out on the 23-man squad to Russia with Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt taking his place.

Sane has yet to start for the Premier League champions this season, making just three substitute appearances for a total of 30 minutes.

