Leroy Sane could make early return to action with Manchester City in Basel

The runaway Premier League leaders will go into the first leg of the last-16 tie in Switzerland full of confidence, with captain Vincent Kompany believing the club are now ready to win the competition.

Winger Sane was initially ruled out for up to seven weeks when he suffered ankle ligament damage in quadruple-chasing City's FA Cup victory at Cardiff on January 28.

But the German has made a rapid recovery and proved his fitness to travel with the squad on Monday morning. Manager Pep Guardiola said: “I’m surprised. He has worked a lot, but I didn’t expect with a young guy how professional he was.

“He is not in perfect condition but he is with us. He wants to help us. That is good news. He and the physios did a good job.” Guardiola, who was speaking at his pre-match press conference at St Jakob-Park, was asked how many training sessions Sane had participated in.

Great to be back in training with the boys 🔥⚽🔥 #inSané #LS19 pic.twitter.com/RMbkoyLY7x — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) February 12, 2018 When he replied “one”, there was a nice moment as Kompany, sitting next to him, joked: “It’s a bit longer than I usually take!” Kompany, however, spoke with great authority when asked about City’s growing maturity as a team.

The Belgian, despite his numerous injury setbacks, has been at the heart of City’s development over the past decade and feels they are now at home in the Champions League after many past frustrations.

The 31-year-old defender said: “We’ve been caught out on occasions when we shouldn’t have but I think things have changed now.

Bring on #UCL week! 🙌 #mancity A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity) on Feb 11, 2018 at 2:30pm PST “If there is a year, a time, a moment when the club is ready to feel at home in the competition then it’s now. “I’m not going to say it’s a matter of time because some clubs never win it but, if every year we can go in with this kind of confidence, then if not this year, or next year, eventually we’ll get there. I’m sure of it.” City’s confidence is well-founded given their outstanding form on the domestic front. They are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League, playing in the Carabao Cup final later this month and still involved in the FA Cup.

Despite that, Kompany claims nobody in the dressing room is talking about a potential clean sweep of trophies.

.@VincentKompany: If there is a year, a moment when the club is ready to feel at home (in #UCL), then it's now. #ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 12, 2018 He said: “The key thing I’ve noticed in this team – but I can’t say if it is going to give us all the trophies, or how far this will get us – is the ability to switch back on for every single game. “The motivation, respect for opponents, preparing correctly to make sure we are 100 per cent, is one thing I’ve not experienced in any team I’ve been in before. “Talk of quadruple – none, but winning next game, next game, next game and that belief – always.”

