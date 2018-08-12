Leonardo Ulloa completes Pachuca move

The 32-year-old has signed a permanent deal and it brings to an end his four years with the Foxes.

Ulloa scored 20 goals in 101 appearances for Leicester following his arrival from Brighton and was part of the squad which won the Premier League in 2016.

He becomes the second striker to leave the club on Sunday after Islam Slimani joined Turkish side Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.

Press Association