Neil Lennon has made a plea to allow fans to return to Celtic Park as soon as possible.

There have been no supporters at football games in Scotland since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hoops' Scottish Premiership match against Ross County in Dingwall today, along with Aberdeen's home game against Kilmarnock, has been chosen as a test event for the return of spectators, with 300 allowed in each stadium.

However, the date for general reopening of stadia in the country has been moved back from Monday until October 5 at the earliest by the Scottish government.

The Celtic boss was asked if, in light of that recent announcement, he would be surprised if there were fans inside Celtic Park for the Old Firm match against Rangers on October 17. "No, certainly from our point of view, our stadium is as good as you can get," said Lennon, who has striker Odsonne Edouard available again after he recovered from a thigh injury, with new signing Shane Duffy also going straight into the squad.

"In the first NFL game of the season last night, there were 17,000 to 18,000 in the stadium (in Kansas City). We can cater for that, no question."

Indo Sport