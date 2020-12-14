Lennon respite as Celtic banish 'anxiety' ahead of cup final

Celtic have the rare luxury of an uninterrupted week before they travel to Hampden Park for the deferred Scottish Cup final against Hearts, in which victory would see them claim a fourth successive domestic treble.

They can enjoy their preparation without another barrage of the corrosive criticism which has been their lot of late, thanks to a workmanlike but valuable success at home to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership, with goals from Moi Elyounoussi and Shane Duffy.

Neil Lennon's players remain 13 points behind Rangers, with two games in hand, a gap that will probably widen next weekend when the league leaders are at home to Motherwell, but the sense of relief amongst the Celtic contingent was palpable.

Celtic found themselves in the unaccustomed position of being third in the table when they took the field, Hibernian having overtaken them with their 4-0 win at Hamilton on Saturday and Rangers moving 16 points ahead of them with a 2-1 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice an hour before this match got under way.

An icy deluge did not deter 200 protestors from assembling outside the ground to post messages of dissent, such as the banner which read, 'Back the team, Sack the board.' Encouraging performances in Thursday's Europa League win against Lille had given Lennon the opportunity to field an intriguing line-up in which Connor Hazard kept his place in goal ahead of Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain.

Kilmarnock had been beaten at Hamilton in their most recent league outing but their manager, Alex Dyer, was in bullish mood when he said before kick-off: "We have to be at our best to beat Celtic but it's a good time to be here and we want to capitalise on what they're going through."

Those words might have been flung back at Dyer within a minute of the action getting under way as Celtic started at pace and forced an immediate corner but it came to nothing, like all of the champions' efforts before half time, the best off which fell to Christopher Jullien but he was off target.

Odsonne Edouard was busier than usual and met a cutback from Turnbull with a first-time drive which went narrowly wide. Kilmarnock, meanwhile, had not produced a single effort on or off the mark but had sustained the proceedings as a hazard to Celtic.

The Hoops responded after the break with determination which was tested when Rogers extended his defiance with blocks from Jeremie Frimpong, Duffy and David Turnbull.

Celtic's persistence was, however, vindicated when Killie inexplicably ushered Elyounoussi for a drive which clipped Aaron McGowan and slewed into the net. They consolidated their advantage when Duffy met a Turnbull delivery with a fine header.

"That was a lot better," Lennon said. "It was a good all-round team performance. Dominant really, we looked strong. The last few games here we've been a bit anxious. There was none of that today. I'm just disappointed we didn't win by more." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

