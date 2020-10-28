Lennon backs his Bhoys to silence growing array of critics

Celtic come off the back of a stinging league defeat to scramble a late 3-3 draw away from home with Neil Lennon's job on the line as angry fans bay for the manager to go. Sounds familiar?

It should, perhaps because Lennon is the current hostage to Glasgow fortune, having lost at home to Rangers and AC Milan prior to conceding an injury-time equaliser to finish 3-3 with Aberdeen.

In fact, it was back in October 2011 that Celtic - having lost 2-0 to Hearts the previous week and trailing Rangers by a worrying margin - went 3-0 down by half-time against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. They revived after the break to draw the game and, in a massive turnaround of fortunes, overtook Rangers in the table before the collapse of Craig Whyte's regime forced the Ibrox club into administration and a points deduction which guaranteed that the league flag would fly at Parkhead.

That triumph began the run of nine successive titles and the now pursuit of an unequalled 10-in-a-row, to contort passions in the 2020-'21 campaign even more than usual.

Lennon called the events of 2011 to mind when he read condemnation of his players and himself, some by men who had worn green and white, like Kris Commons.

"In Kris's second season, he had hardly kicked a ball for Celtic," Lennon said. "Now he's digging out players and personally calling them out, which I think is wrong. We all go through difficult times as players, be it at Celtic or anywhere else.

"In 2011, we had three defeats before the Kilmarnock game and were well behind in the league. We managed to turn it around. This is nothing compared to the situation I found myself back in 2011."

However, Lennon knows that his players must reverse the trend, first in tomorrow's Europa League group stage fixture in Lille and then at Hampden, but he will have to do without James Forrest and Christophe Jullien, both of whom are long-term injury casualties. Odsonne Edouard has yet to overcome fully the effects of Covid-19, likewise Nir Biton and Hatem Elhamed.

"I'm not expecting Odsonne to hit the ground running," Lennon said. The same goes for Nir, who was in really good form before they picked up the virus. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

