Leinster Senior League confirm that Ballybrack FC will not be removed from league after player's death was falsified

Ballybrack FC have been sanctioned by the Leinster Senior League for falsifying the death of a player to get out of fulfilling a fixture but have not been removed from the league.

A club volunteer was removed from his role after he had the game against Arklow postponed following the 'death' of Fernando Lafuente Saiz, who played with Ballybrack FC until the end of September before moving to Galway, but the player is very much alive.

A meeting between club officials and the executive committee of the Leinster Senior League took place last night. Ballybrack and the volunteer have been sanctioned for bringing the game into disrepute.

The severity of the sanctions was not disclosed.

A statement released by the Leinster Senior League today read: "The executive committee of the Leinster Senior League met with officials from Ballybrack FC on Thursday night to discuss the club’s failure to fulfil a fixture at senior level.

"The League would like to state that events of the past week should not be attributed to or connected to Ballybrack FC schoolboy teams, which are run by a separate committee.

"In the meeting, Ballybrack FC were open and transparent regarding an error made by a volunteer who no longer works with the club, after he was removed from the senior team committee last Tuesday.

"Ballybrack FC officials admitted to not grasping the full impact of the incident, where they failed to fulfil a fixture against Arklow Town FC, and they apologised for their part in that.

"Ballybrack FC will accept all sanctions handed down by the League and have thanked Arklow Town for their support throughout this process.

"The League have ruled that sanctions - which match FAI Rules - have been imposed on Ballybrack FC for failing to fulfil the fixture. The club has been sanctioned for bringing the game into disrepute, and the individual involved is also sanctioned for bringing the game into disrepute.

"All correspondences between the League and the club will remain private, but the League can confirm that Ballybrack FC were not removed from the league altogether.

"The League would like to appeal to the media and the general public to respect the privacy of the former club volunteer involved in the incident, who made an error that they have privately apologised for.

"The League will not be making any further public comment on this issue."

Ballybrack issued an apology earlier this week, saying a "gross error of judgment" led to the fake reports.

Mr Lafuente Saiz told Today with Sean O'Rourke on RTE Radio One on Wednesday that he was aware his former club might post something about him being in an accident, but he thought "it would be a 'breaking a leg' kind of accident".

"When I saw the news, I wrote to them, they got straight back, and apologised. It's serious on their part but I'm finding it a little bit funny because basically I'm not dead," he said. "My wife had some Facebook fuss but she already knew everything. I had to call my mum straight away and she basically didn't know anything."

Despite the false claim of his death, he said he had nothing but fond memories of playing for the club. "It was a great experience. I had just moved here, I didn't have any close relationships with anyone in Dublin.

"I spoke with them and I'm sure it was a one-man decision. They're a group of guys and I don't think they would all agree on this kind of excuse."

Online Editors