Leighton Baines signs new one-year deal at Everton

The 34-year-old former England international’s current deal was due to expire this summer and the Toffees announced he will now embark on a 13th season with them.

He is expected to provide vital cover for Lucas Digne, who became first-choice left-back following his arrival from Barcelona last summer.

Baines, who moved to Goodison Park from Wigan in 2007, told evertontv: “I do feel as proud as when I first signed.

“As you get older, you realise the work you need to do to sustain the level required by the club.

“And to be judged to be at that level in the later stages of your career is testament to the work you do. You take pride in it all.

“When you look at the back end of last season and how well we played and the results we picked up against some good teams it gives us plenty of optimism going into this season.

“We are confident about what we can do and striving to achieve success.”

Press Association