Leicester’s spirit pleases Brendan Rodgers as they get the point at Wolves

Boss Brendan Rodgers praised Leicester’s grit after their 0-0 Premier League draw at Wolves.

Victory would have taken the Foxes level with Manchester United in second but they needed Kasper Schmeichel to earn a point.

The goalkeeper’s save from Fabio Silva with 13 minutes remaining ensured the Foxes left Molineux with something, to stay third.

“There are games and days when your players have to grind it out,” said Rodgers, with Leicester four points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham.

“It was a fair result, Kasper didn’t have too much to do. We had moments in the game, we knew we would have to defend well and it looked liked as the game went on we could force the issue.

“We got into some good areas but couldn’t make the breakthrough. The players gave everything but a point was probably a fair result.

“We had some good moments but it didn’t quite drop for us, we handled their threats well and James Justin was outstanding against Adama Traore. It was a typical away performance.

“It wasn’t to be and we’ll take our point and move on to the next game.”

Jamie Vardy returned in the second half after a lay-off following groin surgery but it was a forgettable game.

Joao Moutinho shot over while Harvey Barnes’ effort was deflected wide by Max Kilman in the second half.

Silva should have won it for the hosts late on when the ball fell to him unmarked in the box but Schmeichel stuck out a leg to turn it wide.

Vardy headed past the post in added time as the points were shared and Wolves stay 14th in the table.

Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: “We had good chances, we had this chance with Fabio and Schmeichel made a fantastic save. We had good moments.

“Fabio did the action well but all credit to Schmeichel. Fabio is a talented boy, he is learning and growing.

“No matter who your opponent is, when you finish the game and realise you did your tasks and stayed in the game – this is what I saw from our team.

“We were organised and this is more important. All the games in the Premier League are very hard. No matter who you have is tough.

“We reacted well to the loss of the ball. It’s part of our identity, I saw the boys trying to do their actions.”

PA Media