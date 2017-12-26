Leicester's Jamie Vardy targets many more after scoring 50th Premier League goal

The England forward is eager for more following his latest milestone ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Watford.

Vardy's opener in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United saw him reach his half-century in 124 top-flight games, his first Premier League goal having also come against United in September 2014. And, after his eighth league goal of the season, Vardy refused to rule out reaching his ton.

"I am nearly 31, so who knows?" he said. "I will take each game as it comes. I hope the goals start flowing and it could happen. Why not? "I am going to try and score as many as possible. It (50) has happened and it is now time to kick on and hope there's a lot more to come.

"I'm lucky enough that I'm only waking up sore the morning after, and after that I am back at it in training. Hopefully long may that continue. If it starts going the other way, who knows?" Vardy has scored 21 times against the top six - 42 per cent of his goals - but conceded he should therefore be doing better against smaller clubs.

"I literally couldn't tell you why, but if that is the case then I am obviously not doing as well against teams outside the top six," he added. "But you can see every goal means just as much as my first. Hopefully it will continue."

Juan Mata's double almost left the Foxes empty-handed following Vardy's milestone goal, but Harry Maguire's 90th-minute equaliser rescued a point to further damage United's title hopes.

They are now 13 points behind leaders Manchester City after failing to hold on even when the hosts had Daniel Amartey dismissed.

Vardy now has nine goals in all competitions and is the fourth highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia. "Obviously I know no player is guaranteed a spot and it is all down to form for your club to even be within a chance of getting selected," he said. "First and foremost it is concentrate on Leicester and, like I said, hopefully the goals will keep flowing and that will put me in good stead."

Press Association