Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester will do all they can to ensure the club’s best players remain at the King Power Stadium this summer.

Leicester will fight to keep their best players – Brendan Rodgers

Harry Maguire has again been linked with a move to Manchester United recently while there have been rumours about Manchester City and Arsenal interest in fellow England international Ben Chilwell.

However, Leicester manager Rodgers has vowed that the Foxes will do their best to fend off any suitors.

“All I know is that when you have good players, they will always be of interest, and the squad is full of very talented players,” Rodgers said.

“All I can do is create an environment so that they enjoy coming to work, where they feel that they can get better.

“From that, they grow and develop. And from then on, if players need to move on from that, it will always be a decision between the club and them.

“At this moment in time, all the players are happy and working well. We want to continue on that path. But knowing how the game works, clubs always lose players, but we will always fight to keep our best players.”

“When they play to a high level consistently, that will always bring interest. The club will always do its best. You can never say the player will definitely be here. But the club will do its very best.

“All the players here enjoy playing for Leicester City, I’m quite relaxed on the situation with all the players.”

Rodgers is hopeful Marc Albrighton will recover from injury to play again this season.

It was feared the winger would miss the rest of the campaign after he pulled up with a hamstring problem in training ahead of the home defeat to Manchester United at the beginning of February and was forced to undergo surgery.

However, Albrighton has recently resumed training and Rodgers is optimistic about the 29-year-old’s chances of returning to action before the final game of the season on May 12.

“I think he will be available at some point,” said Rodgers. “He has worked very, very hard during his rehabilitation and he is back out training again on the field with the guys.

“That’s great news for him and we are hopeful that before the end of the season he will get some game time.”

Saturday’s home game against Bournemouth will come too soon for Albrighton, while Maguire is suspended following his red card in the win at Burnley.

Wes Morgan is likely to replace Maguire in central defence, although Caglar Soyuncu is also an option for Rodgers.

Press Association