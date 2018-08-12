Sport Soccer

Sunday 12 August 2018

Leicester striker Slimani makes Fenerbahce loan move

Slimani will hope to be playing in the Champions League again this season.

Islam Slimani has been sent out on loan again (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester striker Islam Slimani has joined Fenerbahçe on loan.

The 30-year-old Algeria international has agreed a season-long move to the Turkish capital.

Slimani joined Leicester from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2016 and scored 13 times in 46 appearances before spending the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle.

Fenerbahçe were runners-up in the Turkish Super Lig last season and began their new campaign with a 2-1 home win against Bursaspor on Saturday evening.

