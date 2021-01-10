Brendan Rodgers had spoken of being excited at the prospect of being the first Leicester City manager to win the FA Cup and here was a result that some will take as a statement of intent.

Although a top-four finish in the Premier League is his priority, Rodgers started with his strongest available line-up, although the injured Jamie Vardy and James Maddison were missing.

His players delivered a handsome performance to back him up. Leading through James Justin's 25-yarder at half-time, they stamped their authority with three more goals after the break as Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes all got on the scoresheet.

Leicester City's Marc Albrighton challenges Stoke City's James McClean. Photo: Reuters

Leicester City's Marc Albrighton challenges Stoke City's James McClean. Photo: Reuters

"We have a purpose in the competition and I wanted to pick the best team I possibly could," Rodgers said. "This is a competition where you need a bit of luck along the way and your best players to get through.

"I think all round it was a very, very good team performance. Stoke had a very experienced team with good quality. Once we got the first goal, we did very well."

Justin, a bright defensive prospect, has an eye for goal and the strike that gave a static Joe Bursik no chance, after 34 minutes, was superb, delivered right-footed with just enough curl to bend the ball into the far corner.

Albrighton ran on to a Youri Tielemans pass to beat Bursik with a crisp left-foot finish to make it 2-0 just inside the hour, and although Stoke tried to respond, any prospect of them finding a way back disappeared with two Leicester goals in as many minutes inside the last quarter of an hour.

Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu keeps possession ahead of Stoke City's Jacob Brown. Photo: Reuters

Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu keeps possession ahead of Stoke City's Jacob Brown. Photo: Reuters

Poor defending from Sam Clucas and Ryan Shawcross allowed Dennis Praet to set up Perez for an easy finish, before Shawcross's interception of a James cross simply set up Barnes to roll home the fourth.

"I didn't expect Brendan to come and play anything other than a strong line-up, to be honest," Michael O'Neill, the Stoke manager, said. "Even without Maddison and Vardy, they have quality. Once we went behind it was going to be very, very difficult."

O'Neill also confirmed Stoke have made a bid for Charlton midfielder Alfie Doughty.

Leicester, third in the Premier League, are next in action when they host Southampton next Saturday.

