Leicester score four to pile pressure on West Brom boss Alan Pardew

Alan Pardew is on the brink at West Brom after the Baggies capitulated to a damaging 4-1 defeat to Leicester.

Jamie Vardy netted a stunning volley before Riyad Mahrez, Kelechi Iheanacho and Vicente Iborra sunk the Baggies.

They cancelled out Salomon Rondon’s early opener for the hosts. West Brom 1 Leicester 4 It was Albion’s seventh straight defeat in all competitions and they remain bottom, eight points from the Premier League safety line, as the Foxes sit eighth on 40 points.

Boss Pardew’s job is in the balance with the managerial situation now a fluid one at The Hawthorns. It is expected to be reviewed after another damaging defeat with the former Crystal Palace boss having won just once in 16 league games since taking over in November.

That there are no stand-out candidates to replace him has helped his cause but his position is becoming increasingly unstable. West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City – Premier League – The Hawthorns Pardew earned a reprieve following an improved performance in last week’s 1-0 defeat at Watford and Albion did at least offer more early spark against the Foxes.

There was enough to suggest they will go down fighting but it is now surely an impossible task to survive. Rondon’s eighth-minute opener did give them brief hope but they collapsed following Vardy’s leveller.

Ben Chilwell was caught napping to allow Burke to tease in a cross for Rondon and the striker got across Wes Morgan to poke past Kasper Schmeichel from six yards.

📷 Have some of that!#WBALEI pic.twitter.com/omo8XiCknU — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 10, 2018 Leicester responded and Vardy almost connected with Mahrez’s teasing centre but the Baggies controlled the early stages.

Chris Brunt dragged a shot wide before Grzegorz Krychowiak’s deflected effort was tipped onto the bar by Schmeichel. There was a buzz about Albion and they were comfortable until the Foxes levelled after 21 minutes with a goal of brilliance and simplicity. Mahrez launched a ball over the top from deep in his own half and it dropped over Vardy’s shoulder on the edge of the area.

Jamie Vardy’s finish 😱👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 10, 2018 The England striker took it first time and buried a stunning volley into the bottom corner with Foster rooted to the spot.

It sucked the life out of the hosts and they escaped after 36 minutes when Vardy poked in from eight yards only to be correctly ruled offside. Leicester had cashed in on Albion’s lack of confidence but they were almost undone just before the break when Rondon’s shot hit Morgan and deflected over. Yet that was the final threat from the Baggies as they fell apart in the second half.

Krychowiak appeared to swap words with Pardew when he was substituted after 59 minutes and it got worse for the Baggies three minutes later. West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City – Premier League – The Hawthorns Substitute Iheanacho picked out Mahrez, who was not tracked, and he coolly lobbed Foster. Iheanacho then grabbed his first Premier League goal for the Foxes with 14 minutes left, heading in Chilwell’s cross.

Iborra then got in on the act in stoppage time when he nodded in Marc Albrighton’s corner.

