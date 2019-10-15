Leicester plan to mark anniversary of helicopter tragedy with memorial garden

Leicester plan to mark the anniversary of their late chairman’s death later this month with the opening of the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden.

October 27 will mark one year since the helicopter accident that killed Khun Vichai, staff members Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai, and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Lechowicz.

The garden will be situated on the site of the tragedy at King Power Stadium and will be opened to the public on October 27 following a private ceremony.

Leicester chief executive Susan Whelan said: “Appropriate and respectful management of the accident site is something to which we have given great consideration over the last 12 months.

“Supporters and visitors have shown impeccable respect during our immediate efforts to protect it and we are now in a position to confirm our permanent intentions for the site.

“From the scene of a tragedy, we aim to build something peaceful, something poignant and something beautiful, where supporters of today and of future generations can remember what one man’s vision did for this club, this community.

“The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden will be the latest in a series of lasting tributes that will form part of Khun Vichai’s legacy.”

PA Media