Sport Soccer

Saturday 5 October 2019

Leicester condemn online abuse of Hamza Choudhury in wake of Salah challenge

The club said they have reported the racist comments to the police.

Hamza Choudhury was subjected to racist abuse on social media following Leicester’s match with Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA).
Hamza Choudhury was subjected to racist abuse on social media following Leicester’s match with Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA).

By PA Sport Staff

Leicester have said they are “appalled” at racist comments directed towards midfielder Hamza Choudhury on social media on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old was subjected to a torrent of racist abuse following a tackle that injured Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during the Foxes’ 2-1 defeat at Anfield.

A Leicester spokesman said: “We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made.

ipanews_8f4d5a33-e08f-4bc2-a84f-cd8c37e517f0_embedded245842886
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah receives treatment after a tackle from Hamza Choudhury (Peter Byrne/PA).

“Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible.”

PA Media

The Left Wing - RWC Daily: The morning after the night before as Ireland prepare for a team-bonding night

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport