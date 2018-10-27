Leicester chairman’s helicopter crashes near stadium after West Ham game

The helicopter of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has crashed outside the King Power Stadium following the Premier League game against West Ham.

The incident occurred in the club’s car park, where police cars and emergency services rushed towards an area where flames were clearly visible before it was evacuated.

A Leicester spokesman said: “We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the Emergency Services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The Club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established.”

Leicestershire Police tweeted: “We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing.”

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust‏ added on its Twitter feed: “We are also in attendance and will update when possible.”

Srivaddhanaprabha leaves the stadium by his helicopter, which lands in the centre circle on the pitch, after every Leicester home game.

The Thai businessman, who owns the King Power company, bought the club in 2010 and became chairman the following February.

Under his ownership, Leicester won the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season.

Witnesses told Sky Sports News the helicopter took off from the pitch but lost control within a few seconds and crashed in the club’s staff car park.

One fan told Sky News the owner and his family have done so much for the club.

He said: “They have conducted themselves so well, they have put everything into us. They have made us champions. You cannot ask for more from your owners.”

It is not known who was in the helicopter when it crashed nor what condition they are in. It is also not clear whether anyone on the ground was affected.

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) October 27, 2018

Leicester players Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire both tweeted praying hands emojis, while West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady also posted a message of support.

She wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone at Leicester City, horrific pictures on the news, I pray everyone is ok. I can confirm everyone from WHU has safely left the stadium.”

Former Leicester players Gary Lineker and Robbie Savage also gave their reactions to the news.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Helicopter crash looks horrendous. Not sure yet if any, or how many casualties. Thoughts with everyone concerned”, while Savage said: “What an absolutely terrible terrible day, my thoughts and prayers are with everyone at my old club Leicester city.”

