Leicester boss Rodgers describes ‘horrendous’ burglary of family home

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has spoken of his family’s “horrendous” ordeal after their home in Scotland was broken into while they were sleeping.

Police Scotland were called to the property in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, at around 1.55am on Wednesday.

His wife and step-daughter, Charlotte and Lola, were in the house and a number of items were stolen but no-one was injured.

The 46-year-old left Parkhead last week to take over at the Foxes, sparking anger among some Celtic fans.

He said: “For the girls to have someone come into the room, it’s horrendous really.

“I just made sure they are secure up there. We are looking to buy a house here in Leicester and they will move down very soon.

“When I got the call in the early hours of the morning you’re worried about their safety. The reaction from lots of people has been great. We’ve been given great support.

“One of our friends, Lord Willie Haughey, I rang him straight away and he was straight on to making Charlotte and Lola were secure. I thank him for that. I am always very focused on the football as well so it wouldn’t detract from my work.

“It’s not nice for any family to go through. It gave the girls a fright. The last 10 days there’s been a lot around my move to here but I don’t want it to detract from an amazing time we had as a family in Scotland.

“The people were amazing and the experiences we had will live with us. We will not let it, or the reaction of the last 10 days, cloud any of that.”

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation is underway with Rodgers losing several of his medals.

“Yeah, I’ll have to try to get some more,” he smiled.

Meanwhile, Rodgers is preparing for his first home game in charge against struggling Fulham on Saturday.

He suffered a last-minute defeat in Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Watford in his first game.

Rodgers added: “All games are very difficult to forecast. People will look at chunks of five games and think ‘right, you can get points here’ but you never know what the other team is going to bring to the game.

“Scott (Parker) has come in and Fulham had a good performance last week, so he will want to continue with that this weekend.”

Marc Albrighton (hamstring) and Daniel Amartey (ankle) are out but Jamie Vardy is fit after needing stitches in his tongue following a clash with Ben Foster last week.

Press Association