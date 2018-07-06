Legendary Italian keeper Gianluigi Buffon completes a move to Paris Saint-Germain

The 40-year-old former Juventus goalkeeper has the option of a further year with the Ligue 1 side.

Buffon, who won 176 caps for Italy, told the club's official website: "It is with a great feeling of happiness that I join Paris St Germain.

"For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision."

Buffon ended his 17-year stay with Juve in the summer and became a free agent having won nine Serie A titles at the club.

Press Association