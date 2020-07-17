Leeds United a Premier League club once again after West Brom lose to Huddersfield

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are finally a Premier League team once again after a 16-year top flight absence.

Emile Smith Rowe's late goal secured a Huddersfield victory that was celebrated across west Yorkshire as they beat West Brom 2-1 to all but assure their safety and send Leeds into the Premier League.

The result will be enjoyed in west London as well. West Brom's automatic promotion hopes are out of their hands as defeat leaves them only one point above Brentford, who travel to Stoke on Saturday.

However, Huddersfield could breathe a sigh of relief with Smith Rowe's 86th-minute goal moving them six points clear of the drop zone.

Leeds moved on to 87 points on Thursday following their 1-0 home win against Barnsley.

It has been a long and often tortuous road back for Leeds, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2004 amid a spectacular financial meltdown.

The West Yorkshire club have spent 13 seasons in the Championship and three in League One after dropping into the third tier for the first time in their history in 2007.

Leeds' debts had spiralled to over £100million in 2003 under former chairman Peter Ridsdale and there were fears the club could go out of business.

They were forced to sell all their players and other assets, including Elland Road Stadium and their Thorp Arch academy, and have since stumbled from crisis to crisis under a succession of different owners.

Leeds went into administration in 2007 under Ken Bates and fared little better under subsequent owners GFH Capital before the arrival of controversial Italian Massimo Cellino.

During Cellino's chaotic three-year ownership Leeds had seven different managers, but current owner Andrea Radrizzani bought a 50 per cent stake in Leeds in January 2017 to signal the dawning of a new era.

Radrizzani purchased the remaining 50 per cent from Cellino the following May and Leeds made a bold statement of intent by appointing Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2018.

It was an expensive gamble, but Bielsa proved an instant hit, transforming the same squad he inherited into genuine promotion challengers in his first season.

