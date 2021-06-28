Leeds sign winger Amari Miller from Birmingham for undisclosed fee

Teenage winger Amari Miller has become Leeds’ first summer signing, the Premier League club have announced.

The 18-year-old has joined the Elland Road club from Sky Bet Championship Birmingham on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

“Miller becomes Leeds’ first signing of the summer transfer window and will initially link up with Mark Jackson’s Under-23 side, who will feature in Premier League 2 Division 1 in the upcoming campaign, after winning promotion last season.”

Miller made his senior debut for the Blues as a late substitute in a 2-0 Championship victory over Stoke in April and after two further appearances from the bench, started the final two games of the league campaign.