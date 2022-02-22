| 7.9°C Dublin

Leeds identify ‘small number of supporters’ that threw objects against Man Utd

The club will issue lifetime bans to any fans found guilty after Anthony Elanga was hit on the head by a coin.

Anthony Elanga (bottom) was struck by a coin (Mike Egerton/PA) Expand

By PA Sport Staff

Leeds have identified a “small number of supporters” who threw objects onto the pitch during Sunday’s defeat by Manchester United at Elland Road.

Teenage Red Devils winger Anthony Elanga was struck on the head by a coin as the away side celebrated retaking the lead in their 4-2 victory.

Leeds have passed CCTV footage on to West Yorkshire Police and will issue lifetime bans to any supporters found guilty of an offence.

Footage has been handed over to West Yorkshire Police, who will seek to arrest the individuals using the information provided by the clubWest Yorkshire Police

A Leeds statement read: “Following CCTV checks conducted yesterday, we can confirm that a small number of supporters who threw objects onto the pitch at Sunday’s match have already been identified.

“As this is a criminal offence, the images and footage have now been handed over to West Yorkshire Police, who will seek to arrest the individuals using the information provided by the club.

“Not only do these people face criminal prosecution, but they will also be banned from attending Leeds United games pending the outcome of the police investigation. They will then be subjected to lifetime bans if found guilty.

“These people do not represent our loyal fanbase, but there is no hiding from the fact that this is not the first incident of this kind experienced at Elland Road this year.

“We want to be clear that this is not acceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated.”

West Yorkshire Police made nine arrests during the game for a number of offences including public order, throwing of missiles and breach of banning order.

Elanga was not hurt and scored the fourth goal to seal victory for the visitors.

