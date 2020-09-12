Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa takes cold comfort from battling defeat

“You can never be happy in defeat. At this level errors equals goals,” said the Argentinian.
“To be able to score three goals is a positive thing, we should have created more danger when we attacked.
“We were very efficient but we didn’t create enough goalscoring opportunities. We also cannot ignore we conceded four goals. A lot of those goals could have been avoided.
“You can’t predict football but there are situations you know are going to happen – just because you know they are going to happen it doesn’t give you the security you can stop them happening.
“But when you concede goals to opportunities you feel could have been avoided it makes the disappointment bigger.”
Salah opened the scoring with a fifth-minute penalty but Leeds hit back through a maiden Premier League goal from Jack Harrison. Virgil Van Dijk then traded goals with Patrick Bamford and Salah saw his 33rd-minute half-volley cancelled out by Mateusz Klich’s second-half effort, making it 3-3.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) knew it would be tough against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds (Paul Ellis/PA)
“If you don’t respect the opponent they kill you in a football way and I liked a lot the attitude of my team today. I have to say they just don’t stop, I like it.
“I didn’t see us struggling defensively but the way they play you cannot defend 100 per cent of the time.
“For the first goal both full-backs were deeper than the centre-halves and that should never happen in football. The second goal was a misunderstanding between Virgil and Ali (Alisson Becker) and I don’t think we will see these situations very often.
