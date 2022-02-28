| 2.5°C Dublin

Leeds appoint former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch

The American has agreed a deal until June 2025.

Jesse Marsch is the new boss of Leeds (John Walton/PA). Expand

Jesse Marsch is the new boss of Leeds (John Walton/PA).

By PA Sport Staff

Leeds have appointed American Jesse Marsch as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement.

Bielsa was sacked on Sunday after three-and-a-half highly successful years at the helm, with owner Andrea Radrizzani saying he “had to act in order to secure Premier League status”.

The West Yorkshire club have acted swiftly to name a successor, with Marsch agreeing to become their new head coach, pending international clearance, after putting pen to paper on a deal that runs to June 2025.

“We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and excited for him to lead us into this new chapter,” said Victor Orta, Leeds’ director of football, on the club website.

