Leaving Las Vegas no loss for Millers’ ‘Roy Race’ Georgie Kelly

Rotherham United celebrate promotion after the final whistle of the Sky Bet League One victory over Gillingham at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Expand

Rotherham United celebrate promotion after the final whistle of the Sky Bet League One victory over Gillingham at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham. Photo: Steven Paston/PA

Aidan Fitzmaurice

As the man who came from nowhere to score the goal which made sure, beyond doubt, that Rotherham United would be playing in England’s second tier next season, Donegal man Georgie Kelly should be front and centre for any of the celebrations that the club have planned for the days ahead.

A trip to Las Vegas, paid for by the club owner, would be a just reward for his brief but oh-so-important role in their promotion push, as Kelly came off the bench, for his debut on the final day of the season, to score and ensure the win that the Millers needed to go straight up from League One. But the fleshpots of Sin City will have to wait as Kelly has some serious work to do this week, completing his Master’s degree.

