Leaving Las Vegas no loss for Millers’ ‘Roy Race’ Georgie Kelly

As the man who came from nowhere to score the goal which made sure, beyond doubt, that Rotherham United would be playing in England’s second tier next season, Donegal man Georgie Kelly should be front and centre for any of the celebrations that the club have planned for the days ahead.

A trip to Las Vegas, paid for by the club owner, would be a just reward for his brief but oh-so-important role in their promotion push, as Kelly came off the bench, for his debut on the final day of the season, to score and ensure the win that the Millers needed to go straight up from League One. But the fleshpots of Sin City will have to wait as Kelly has some serious work to do this week, completing his Master’s degree.

“I had the head stuck in the books all day, back to reality,” Kelly said, aware that his Rotherham team-mates were out on the town while he was at his desk.

“The owner told the players yesterday we were going to Vegas but I can’t go. With the college work I just can’t swing it, I have quite a few exams. But it’s not the end of the world. It’s been a long slog to get the Master’s done, I started it just after I signed for Bohs, I have a few exams and assignments to do, the college have been great with me, I took this move suddenly, I had planned my career away from football with the Master’s and my career took a different turn with the move to England.”

His manager, Paul Warne, has compared Kelly’s impact in Saturday’s season finale to ‘Roy Race’, a reference that will go over the heads of a chunk of the population, depending on their age. But what happened in the Gillingham-Rotherham game was indeed like a storyline from a comic book: player spend months battling with injury at his new club, sees game after game pass him by without a minute played, only for that player to come off the bench for the last few minutes and score one of the biggest goals in the club’s history.

“It all happened very quickly on Saturday,” says Kelly, who joined Rotherham from Bohemians in the new year. “It was a really high-pressured game, I know all the focus was on us winning to get promoted, but Gillingham only needed a draw to avoid relegation, so there was an awful lot at stake and a lot of pressure.

“So to come on for my debut in that scenario, us 1-0 but needing the win to be sure of going up and our opponents badly needing a draw, it was very nervy. So to get the goal was the stuff of dreams, even better that it was an assist from Chio [Ogbene] who is a great lad.

“It would have been a blow to finish up the season, go into the summer break, with no minutes played. I had started well over there, I was just getting into my rhythm when the injuries started, it was the same injury as prior to the FAI Cup final. Even a week or two ago I was still struggling, I was off the pace a bit, but I knew I couldn’t go into the summer with no football played. Just getting on was a big thing for me, scoring was a bonus.”

There were some eyebrows raised, and not in a positive way, when Kelly made the move to Rotherham: some saw it as a slight on the domestic game that the league’s top scorer, a player good enough to score in European football at Lansdowne Road and a player name-checked by Stephen Kenny, was ‘only’ going to Rotherham.

“I didn’t hear that talk, if anything I did wonder if it was a step too high, League One. But I took the chance, I had watched Rotherham play and I knew their style would suit my game, the way they play is playing to my strengths,” says Kelly, who admits he was close to joining a Danish club at the time, only for the move to fall through at the Danes’ end.

“I made the right move, I know that. With any decision you make in life there is risk, there are unknowns. But even if I hadn’t played for Rotherham this season I was confident I had done the right thing and was at the right place, I just liked the culture of the club, they are quirky, a bit different, and that suits me, I just needed to get fit.”

Kelly told local media in Rotherham over the weekend that he doubted he had the ability to make an impact. “I know now what the standard is like, I see someone here like Michael Smith and I know I am a good bit off that, physically. People ask me about the difference between here and the league at home, and it’s pure, physical power, strength,” he said.

“I’d have classed myself as reasonably fit and strong in terms of the League of Ireland, but when I came here I saw right away that everyone was just powerful, in terms of strength and physique, and I have lot of work to do to see if I can get to that level. I have a busy few months ahead. And now we have the Championship to look forward to. I need to start off well, hit the ground running. I had reassured myself even weeks ago that I would work hard over the off-season to get myself right for next season.

“I will get at least a week off but then I will get right into it, I will be straight back in next week. These lads have played 40-45 games, I have played one game in six months. But there’s no complaining from me.”